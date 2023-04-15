Re-exam for Naib Tehsildar’s post in June

Patiala, April 14
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced new date to re-conduct the exam for the recruitment of Naib Tehsildar in the state. The office has said only the candidates who had applied for the exam earlier will be able to appear for it.
In a press release, the PPSC president said, “The examination is to be re-conducted only for the candidates who had applied earlier for the ibid posts and hence no fresh applications are to be considered.”
Earlier in a public notice, the PPSC had released June 18 as the tentative date for re-conducting the examination.
The recruitment exam was conducted in May 2022. It however grabbed limelight after applicants questioned the PPSC over its failure to issue the exam question paper in two languages —Punjabi and English. Later in October, a cheating scam involving misuse of mobile phones and GSM devices in the exam centres came to the light, which finally led to scrapping of the merit list of the shortlisted candidates.
