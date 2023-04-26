Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 25

District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Nirbhao Singh Gill and Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Manpreet Kaur held a series of meetings with officials of various departments with the aim of settling maximum number of cases during the National Lok Adalat, to be held on May 13.

Manpreet Kaur said as per the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority and Punjab State Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat would be held in Fatehgarh Sahib district. She said a meeting with the bank officials, insurance officials, Water Supply Department, the PSPCL and BSNL officials was held to encourage them to file maximum cases.

Nirbhao Singh Gill said all types of cognizable cases would be settled in the Lok Adalat with the consent of both parties. He said the officials of the various departments whose cases are pending in the courts had been urged to bring and settle the maximum number of cases in Lok Adalat so that the general public could be benefited. He appealed to the common people to file their cases to dispose of their pending cases in different courts as the court fee is waived off in case of a verdict in the Lok Adalat and decision is also final.