Record 2.5L MT of wheat arrives in Fatehgarh Sahib district mandis

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said despite the unseasonal rain and hailstorm in the current wheat season, a record 2,55,735 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat arrived in the mandis of the district.

Of the total, 2,54,143 MT has been procured by various agencies and private traders.

Last year, 2,50,779 MT of wheat was received in the mandis.

The DC said so far, payments amounting to Rs 471.81 crore had been deposited in the accounts of the farmers for the procured wheat.

Till date, Pungrain has procured 50,533 MT of wheat, Markfed 54,471 MT, Punsup 55,479 MT, Warehouse 50,429 MT, Food Corporation of India 25,253 MT and the private traders have procured 1,78,978 MT of wheat, she added.

Parneet said the process of lifting the procured wheat has been going on a war footing and the officials were keeping a close watch on the process.