Release results, say state civil service aspirants

Patiala, January 17

Candidates who took Punjab Public Service Commission’s exam for the posts of inspector at the Department of Cooperative Societies four months ago, today demanded timely release of results.

The candidates while submitting a memorandum to the officials also demanded that the PPSC conduct the Punjab Civil Services examination at the earliest as it has not been held in past three years.

The aspirants who are in their late 20s and 30s said they have run out of patience while waiting for the results of the examination. “The written exam was held on September 11 last year. It has been four months that the PPSC is sitting on the results, leading to harassment of the candidates,” an aspirant said.

The candidates who met the PPSC officials said they are under pressure for jobs. “Unemployment has been affecting our mental state as well,” one of them said.