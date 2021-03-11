Release salary, say Punjabi University staff

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 25

Faculty at Punjabi University, Patiala, are now back on protest for the release of their salaries and pensions. Teachers associated with the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) said the university had failed to release their salaries for the month of March.

The faculty members said while the state government was making big announcements to improve higher education in the state, staff members at Punjabi University are forced to hold protests for release of their salaries. The teachers held a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor office today. Sukhjinder Singh Buttar, secretary, PUTA, said the state government had not released the announced grant which led to financial crunch in the university. The association members threatened to intensify the protest if announced grant was not released to the university.