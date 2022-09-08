‘Remove encroachments from government land’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 7

Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Naman Marken today visited Leela Bhawan, railway crossing 22 and Badungar Chowk to check encroachments in the city. He said the MC officials would hold meetings with market associations on the issue. Marken said a number of encroachments were identified during his visit to the areas. “We gave on-the-spot directions to the unit owners to remove illegal occupancy from government land,” he said.

“We will hold meetings with market associations to find viable resolution to the issue of parking. They will be directed to depute traffic marshals on their own. These marshals will ensure proper parking of vehicles so that the common man does not suffer”, he said.

A number of parking-related issues came to fore near hospitals in the area. “The hospitals have been directed to identify a place for parking of vehicles on their own”, he said.