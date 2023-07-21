Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 20

The district administration has directed all owners of vacant plots to remove stagnant water from their properties. The directions have also been issued to the local Municipal Corporation, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) and the Chief Administrator, Patiala Development Authority, to get the plots cleaned by their respective owners or else recover cleanliness charges from the latter.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the vacant plots and low-lying places in the district got filled with rainwater after the recent rains. “The owners of such plots should get their properties cleaned and stagnant rainwater removed at the earliest as the failure to do so will result in the spread of diseases,” she said.

The district administration has also decided that in case the owners fail to remove the stagnant water, the offices of MC, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), and Chief Administrator, PDA, will get these cleaned and recover charges from the respective owners. The district administration will also take requisite action against the owners in case various diseases break out because of stagnant rainwater.

Act now or pay charges

