Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Patiala, April 14
The newly renovated emergency ward at Government Rajindra Hospital was inaugurated here today. Medical Superintendent Dr Harnam Singh Rekhi said the emergency ward of the hospital had been shifted to the first floor of the hospital to carry out renovation of the ward, which came to an end today.
He said the high dependency unit (HDU) and intensive care unit (ICU) would remain on the first floor, whereas the rest of the emergency ward has been moved to the ground floor.
Rekhi said the ground floor would now house the surgery and orthopaedic wards. “A new helpdesk has been established on the ground floor where the patients will be looked after by the doctors and nurses at the very first step. He or she will be sent to the respective ward thereafter,” he said.
He added that the hospital authorities have also added a minor operation theatre on the ground floor while the waiting area for the relatives of the patients has been moved outside.
HDU, ICU on 1st floor
