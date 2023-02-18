Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

Patiala, February 17

The Public Works Department and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have started repairing black spots on various roads in Patiala. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today directed officials of respective departments to fix all such locations in city.

The DC held a meeting with members of the Road Safety Committee, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Gautam Jain, DSP Karambir Singh, RTA Babandeep Singh Walia, Road Safety Engineer Shavinder Brar, representatives from Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department and others.

She directed them to repair the already identified 55 black spots on the city roads.

Officials of the PWD and NHAI said they had already started rectifying some spots while proposals for the others have been sent to respective departments.

The DC said the traffic police and MC should work in tandem to sort out the traffic issues occurring during Sunday Bazaars. “The MC and traffic police should also earnestly look into and remove all encroachments on city roads and the roadsides,” she said.

MC officials said they had been receiving complaints from residents regarding Sunday Bazaar traffic congestion. “We have discussed the matter with officials from the Police Department. The officials will visit the respective locations on Sunday to take a look at the issue,” an official said.