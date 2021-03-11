Report absent colleagues on helpline: Health Dept to docs

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, June 6

To deal with the doctors who don’t show up for their duty, the Health Department has issued a helpline number for the honest doctors to report their absent colleagues.

The department said it came to their notice that some senior medical officers (SMOs) had been marking their ‘favourite’ doctors present, in the attendance register, despite giving a miss by them.

The message by the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, clearly reads, “This irregularity is being committed on extraneous consideration. And consequent upon that hardworking and honest medical officers have to suffer — along with the public at large.”

“The honest medical officers are being asked to keep mum about this malpractice, and they are threatened with spoiling their annual confidential reports (ACRs),” reads the communication which has already been circulated to all the health officers in the department.

The Tribune discovered that some of the doctors who had been found absent were happened to be the kin of the doctors of Health Department and professors of Medical Colleges. Despite having been absent they were marked present by SMOs.

Ajoy Sharma, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, in a message to medical officers, said, “This is totally unacceptable. If you find any ‘favourite’ medical officer (MO) absent, please feel free to reach out to me.”