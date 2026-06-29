QUESTION for next week

Advertisement

Should Chandigarh homeowners be allowed to host paying guests under the new bed and breakfast policy or will it turn residential sectors into commercial zones?

Advertisement

Suggestions in not more than 150 words (with mug shots) can be sent to openhouse@tribunemail.com by Thursday (July 2).

Advertisement

---------------------------

Don’t lose charm to build upwards

Advertisement

Chandigarh must not lose its low-rise charm in the rush to build upward. While development is necessary, it must be planned with precision. The city is already strained by traffic, parking shortages, water scarcity, and overburdened civic services. Boosting population density without upgrading this foundational infrastructure is a recipe for crisis. Instead of allowing unchecked high-rises, our focus should shift to improving public transport, preserving green spaces, and systematically redeveloping older areas. Any amendments to the Master Plan 2031 require resident consultation and rigorous environmental oversight.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Concrete towers will ruin city beautiful

Chandigarh's thoughtful urban planning, low-rise skyline, and green spaces offer an unmatched quality of life. However, rising demands for housing and commercial space present a serious challenge today. While uncontrolled concrete towers would ruin its unique identity, resisting growth will make the city completely unaffordable. The solution lies in balanced development - permitting carefully planned high-rises in specific zones while safeguarding heritage sectors and greenery. Growth and preservation can coexist, ensuring Chandigarh embraces the future without sacrificing its original foundational vision.

Ravinder Nath, Chandigarh

Not ready for high-rise shift yet

Chandigarh shouldn't rush to trade its low-rise charm for high density. Unlike Gurgaon, its green layout offers better air quality and walkability. Rushing into massive 20-storey towers today would destroy this unique character and overwhelm infrastructure that is already severely strained by 14.2 lakh vehicles. However, banning vertical growth entirely makes housing unaffordable. The city needs a balanced middle ground - restricting smart high-rises to non-heritage areas, built only when our urban infrastructure is completely ready to safely sustain them all.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Don’T trade city beautiful’s charm

The Master Plan must remain unaltered; amending it would sacrifice Chandigarh’s unique charm and reduce it to just another cluster of high-rise buildings. Those driven solely by profit through high-density development should redirect their focus toward less-developed cities. Just as Delhi is losing its character with the decline of iconic spaces like the Gymkhana Club and Jaipur Polo Ground, Chandigarh risks a similar fate. We must not allow the same to happen here.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

Change is always better

As rapid modernisation reshapes the Tricity, multi-storey developments are becoming essential. As a premier modern city, Chandigarh must adapt to these necessary urban changes. Furthermore, traditional roundabouts now occupy prime road space that could be better utilised. Dismantling them in favour of multi-level road crossings would significantly improve traffic flow. To truly meet modern-day infrastructure requirements, updating the city’s Master Plan is a vital next step.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

City’s progress cannot be stalled

To accommodate its growing population and urgent demand for housing and infrastructure, Chandigarh must amend its Master Plan to permit high-rise development. While preserving architectural heritage is important, progress cannot be stalled for low-rise charm alone. High-rises can absorb urban growth without consuming limited land. However, this evolution must be implemented cautiously. Upgrading the Master Plan must strictly prioritise structural safety, environmental impact, traffic management, parking and disaster readiness to ensure the city's sustainable future.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Vertical growth need of the hour

Chandigarh, renowned for its greenery, is struggling to cope with a population boom driven by its status as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. With limited land and a multiplying population, vertical growth is now a necessity. To facilitate this, the Master Plan must be amended to allow high-rise buildings and basements. Concurrently, the city requires critical infrastructure upgrades, including an underground Metro, an outer ring road and expanded airport and railway networks.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Climate flaw in new building Proposal

The proposal to replicate Mumbai’s multi-storey buildings in Chandigarh ignores critical environmental and geographical differences. While Mumbai’s coastal climate keeps summer temperatures around 28°C to 30°C, Chandigarh faces extreme inland heat, with summer temperatures routinely crossing 40°C.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Growth must not cost city it’s soul

Chandigarh’s identity relies on its clean air, green spaces, and low-rise design. However, rising population and commercial demands pressure the city to build vertically to maximise limited land. Yet, high-rises risk straining infrastructure and disrupting the city’s peaceful aesthetic. Growth is inevitable, but it shouldn’t cost Chandigarh its soul. Striking the right balance requires expert planning and community input to ensure the city evolves without losing its unique character.

Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Threat to Corbusier’s planned city

Proposed amendments to Chandigarh’s Master Plan-2031 risk straining infrastructure, causing power, water and parking deficits while worsening traffic congestion. High-rise models already exist in the Tricity (Mohali, Panchkula, New Chandigarh, Zirakpur). Replicating them for revenue threatens to turn Le Corbusier’s meticulously planned city into another congested Gurugram or Bengaluru. A decision of this gravity must not be imposed from New Delhi or decided behind closed doors. It demands transparent, public-driven consultation with Chandigarh’s residents.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Increase building heights, FARs

Chandigarh’s low-rise design faces pressure from population growth and soaring land values. To adapt, the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 should be amended to allow strategic vertical growth. Selectively increasing building heights and Floor Area Ratios (FAR) will meet housing demand, curb property prices and optimise public transit. By limiting taller structures to commercial hubs and transit corridors, the city can modernise responsibly while completely preserving the heritage of its core residential sectors.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Protecting city’s heritage skyline

The foundation stone of Chandigarh was laid on October 7, 1953, with the core vision of creating a City Beautiful for its residents. The city’s signature two-to-three-storey architecture allows for open, unobstructed views of the sky. While modern high-rise buildings offer their own grand aesthetic, they compromise this unique skyline. To preserve Chandigarh’s timeless beauty, high-rises should be restricted — particularly within the original thirty heritage sectors.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Amend Master Plan, but do it wisely

Chandigarh was designed by Le Corbusier to be a low-rise, human-scale city that breathes. A blanket approval for high-rises would erase a UNESCO-recognised architectural legacy unique to India. However, with the Tricity’s population booming, refusing all densification is impractical. The answer is a zone-specific compromise. Protect the historic core of Sectors 1 to 30, while permitting regulated vertical growth in outer sectors and Mohali-adjacent IT corridors. Chandigarh needs smart densification, not blind preservation or reckless construction. Amending the Master Plan is inevitable. Amending it wisely is paramount.

Gulshan, Mohali

Time to rethink UT’s low-rise mandate

Chandigarh’s Master Plan-2031 isn’t cast in stone. The BJP’s official stance is to transfer the city to Punjab, as national general secretary Tarun Chugh recently confirmed. Eager to break into Punjab’s government, the party will likely use this leverage in its next election manifesto. If the city’s dynamics are going to shift, our urban planning must shift too. We need to lockdown Le Corbusier’s core creation to preserve its heritage, but allow the rest of the sectoral grid to grow vertically. Going up is the only way Chandigarh can realistically handle future population pressures and deliver affordable housing.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

UT can’t stay frozen in 20th Century

Chandigarh can’t remain frozen in the mid-20th century while the rest of the world moves forward. Hemmed in by fixed geographic limits with Punjab and Haryana, the city must look upward. Allowing vertical growth specifically in Phase 3 and the peripheral sectors is the only way to unlock housing potential and make the city affordable for regular citizens. This isn’t a demand to dump Chandigarh’s low-rise charm entirely. It’s about choosing where to adapt. The proposed amendments smartly navigate this minefield, opting for a calculated, segmented approach over blanket high-rise development.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Well-regulated growth in designated areas

Amending Chandigarh’s Master Plan-2031 for high-rise development requires a careful balance between growth and identity. Unchecked vertical expansion risks straining infrastructure, increasing traffic and diluting the city’s iconic low-rise architecture and green spaces. Instead, the authorities should permit well-regulated growth only in designated areas, backed by comprehensive impact assessments. Engaging residents, planners and environmental experts ensures that urban evolution enhances Chandigarh’s liveability and progress complements, rather than compromises, its enduring charm.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Making updates to master plan urgent

Originally designed for 500,000 people, Chandigarh now houses over 1.5 million residents, making updates to the Master Plan 2031 urgent. Revisions must balance heritage preservation with modern pressures. To protect the iconic skyline, central sectors should remain low-rise, while directing high-density vertical development to the periphery. Prioritising mass transit, like the proposed Metro, is essential to curb traffic. Finally, managing this growth requires a comprehensive Tricity Master Plan to guarantee a livable tomorrow.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Amendment not a viable solution

Amending Master Plan-2031 for high-rises is not a viable solution for Chandigarh. Vertical expansion threatens the city’s unique charm, citizens’ well-being and limited infrastructure — overwhelming it with traffic and utility strain. Furthermore, Chandigarh’s location in a high-risk seismic zone makes tall buildings an inherent safety hazard. As the High Court emphasised, we must preserve Le Corbusier’s original urban design and his founding vision of sun, space and verdure.

Dr Neha Saini, Chandigarh

Balance growth, heritage preservation

As cities grow and housing demands spike, multi-storey developments are no longer optional — they are essential. However, we can scale up without losing our identity. By capping new construction at five floors, we can preserve our local heritage while mandating rooftop gardens to keep the city eco-friendly. Future developments must prioritise liveability — incorporating green parks, open spaces, parking and views — while high-rise expansion rolls out in strategic phases to neighbouring areas.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Smart growth or concrete regret?

Chandigarh’s Master Plan 2031 is a choice between managed growth and losing Le Corbusier’s legacy. Facing rising housing demands, the city should optimise scarce land through strategic vertical growth along IT Park, Vikas Marg and transit nodes. However, unrestricted high-rises will overload aging infrastructure and ruin the low-rise, sunlit character that makes Chandigarh liveable. The plan must be amended with precision. Permit mid-rises near transit hubs, strictly protect Sectors 1–30, and mandate open-space ratios. Trading low-rise charm for concrete shortcuts solves today’s problem by creating tomorrow’s regret.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Prioritise sustainable urban management

Chandigarh’s growing population faces strict geographical limits. While high-rises are proposed, unchecked vertical growth threatens the city’s iconic low-rise architecture, green spaces and infrastructure. Instead, Master Plan-2031 amendments must prioritise sustainable urban management. The Administration should focus on building multi-storey parking to clear roads, upgrading public transit and promoting non-motorised transport. Preserving Chandigarh’s signature greenery and open spaces remains vital to maintaining environmental sustainability and quality of life for future generations.

NK Jhingan, Chandigarh

Permit additional residential floor

Chandigarh’s identity relies on low-rise planning, open spaces and heritage. Amendments to Master Plan 2031 must balance growth without destroying this character. Instead of high-rises, permitting one additional residential floor — subject to safety, parking and infrastructure norms — will relieve residents sustainably. Furthermore, directing new housing to organised CHB lands will protect established sectors, while prioritising public transit like a tram network will curb congestion. Development must preserve heritage, ensuring Chandigarh remains sustainably people-friendly..

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Taller is not inherently better

The best cities evolve without losing their soul. Chandigarh was never meant to stun with skyscrapers. It was built for the human scale, celebrating sunlight, open spaces and architectural harmony. Now, as Master Plan 2031 amendments push the city upward, Chandigarh faces a defining choice — do we prioritise the number of floors or the quality of life? Taller is not inherently better. Low-rise planning is the very DNA of Chandigarh’s identity. The debate isn’t about halting growth, but directing it. True progress lies not in scaling upward, but in balancing density, sustainability and heritage.

Shubham Kathpalia, New Delhi

Check population explosion in city

The debate over amending the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 for vertical growth is intensifying. While the Administration views high-rises as essential to curb land scarcity, heritage experts warn that abandoning Le Corbusier’s low-rise principles will permanently ruin the city’s iconic beauty. Going vertical will overload water, sewerage and roads while worsening traffic. Instead of short-sighted changes that invite environmental degradation, the Administration must address the root cause —population explosion—rather than compromising Chandigarh’s unique architectural charm.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

A challenge to UT’s character

Chandigarh is currently locked in a major urban planning debate over whether to amend its Master Plan 2031. Facing pressure to grow, the Administration is proposing a shift toward vertical development and higher density. This move directly challenges the preservation of the city’s original character. Key draft proposals include increasing the Floor Area Ratio (FAR), allowing buildings up to 30 metres in specific zones and peripheral areas, and dramatically boosting institutional FAR from 0.5 to 2.5 to accommodate taller campus structures.

Sucha Singh Sagar, Mohali