Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

Patiala, July 12
Residents of Souja village in Nabha here today protested outside the office of MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann holding him responsible for the release of rainwater from an adjoining village to theirs.
The villagers alleged that rainwater was accumulated in a few villages of Samana, but had been directed towards their village. As a result, their fields and houses were being flooded. The residents also gheraoed the MLA on the road and raised slogans against him. The MLA tried to talk to the protesters, but left.
Nabha SDM Tarsem Chand said rainwater had entered Souja from Surajpur village. “The water was supposed to enter a drain but due to difference in levels and a blockade, it was being collected in the fields. We are getting the blockade cleared to ensure proper flow of water.”
