Residents of Ward No. 22 in Fatehgarh Sahib hold protest over choked sewers

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 3

Residents of Ward No. 22, led by the councillor, Baisakhi Ram, protested against the Sewerage Board as they have been facing problems due to a choked sewer in the area. Due to this, sewer water accumulates in the streets and often enters houses. The condition of sewers in other parts of the town is the same.

Addressing the protesters, the councillor said that the accumulated sewer water in the streets is a major problem and despite repeated requests, MC officials have not solved this problem. He added that it has become difficult for people to get out of their homes as sewer water often enters their houses. He further said that the accumulated sewer water may lead to the spread of dangerous diseases.

The councillor said that he has met MC officials several times and written letters asking for a resolution to the problem, but to no avail.

Rajnish Kumar, SDO, Sewer Board, said the MC has connected the sewers of all the houses and shops in the ward to the main sewer, and this is the main cause of the problem. He added that he has brought the matter to the attention of the area MLA and MC officials many times.

