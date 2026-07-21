Residents oppose proposed biogas plant at Dhudhar village near Patiala, cite health concerns

Residents of nearby Dhudhar village and activists of the “Dump Virodhi Morcha” submitted a memorandum to Patiala Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, opposing the proposed biogas plant in the village and urging the district administration to relocate the project to a less populated area.

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The morcha suggested shifting the facility to an uninhabited location with lower population density to minimise its impact on local residents. Later, the delegation met MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal and Joint Commissioner Manreet Rana, who maintained that the proposed biogas plant at Dhudhar village would be a modern, high-technology facility designed to prevent environmental and health hazards.

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The MC Commissioner also arranged a speakerphone conversation with the operator of a similar biogas plant in Mandi Gobindgarh and invited the delegation to visit the facility. Officials informed the delegation that the project, involving an investment of around Rs 100 crore by the HPCL, was designed to operate without causing pollution.

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However, residents remained unconvinced and raised concerns over the project agreement and whether all stipulated conditions would be fulfilled. Reiterating their opposition, they said they would not allow the proposed biogas plant to be established at the proposed site.