Residents protest dumping of waste on Sirhind Choe banks

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 15

Residents of Sirhind City today protested against dumping of garbage on the banks of Sirhind Choe, which led to floods in Fatehgarh Sahib recently.

Not allowing the dumping of waste on the choe banks, they alleged that the administration did not learn any lesson from the devastation caused by floods and was bent upon repeating the mistake.

Gurwinder Singh Sohi, a social activist leading the protest, said repeated memorandums to the Municipal Council, the district administration and the Fatehgarh Sahib MLA to shift the dump from the banks of the choe fell on deaf ears. He said heaps of garbage on the banks of the choe hampered the flow of water.

Ashok Sood, president, Municipal Council, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib, said tenders had been floated for the new sites and would be opened on August 1. The entire garbage would be shifted to the new site.

