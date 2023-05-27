Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 26

Residents of Residents of Timberpur village staged a protest over the non-disposal of sullage, resulting in accumulation of dirty water in the streets.

The village residents said there was no proper sullage drainage system in the village. As a result, the dirty water gathers in the streets and foul smell emanates from it, the residents said.

Village resident Sewa Singh said it was really difficult for the residents, especially children and senior citizens, to walk through the stinking and slippery sullage in the streets. He said the residents have brought this matter into the notice of the village sarpanch and higher authorities several times, but nothing had been done so far.

The protesting residents said the accumulation of dirty water may cause diseases in the summer season. They said on one hand, the Health Department has been organising camps to create awareness among people to control malaria and urging them not to allow water to accumulate in their surroundings, but on the other hand, no arrangement has been made for the proper disposal of sewer water.

The residents said the situation worsens during the rains as the dirty water becomes the breeding ground for mosquitoes. Even after urging the panchayat, no solution has been found, they said. The protesters demanded that proper arrangements be made immediately for the disposal of dirty water.

Village sarpanch Harjinder Singh said he was aware of the problem, but work on the disposal of dirty water could not be carried out due to lack of funds. He said he has apprised the higher authorities of the problem and as soon as the funds from the lease of village land are received, the work would be initiated on a priority basis.

The Block Development and Panchayat Officer also gave an assurance about addressing the residents' grievances at the earliest.