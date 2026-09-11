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Home / Patiala / Residents seek vigilance probe into illegal constructions in Patiala

Residents seek vigilance probe into illegal constructions in Patiala

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:42 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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A Patiala resident has sought a vigilance inquiry into alleged unauthorised constructions and commercial activities in Sectors 1, 7 and 8, alleging connivance between Municipal Corporation officials and private parties.

In a complaint to the Directorate of Local Government, Mohit Sharma, a resident of Raghomajra, alleged that several unauthorised constructions were coming up in the city despite complaints to civic body authorities. He sought an independent inquiry into the role of building inspectors and senior officers associated with the MC’s Building Branch.

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The complainant alleged that in Sector 8, several properties were being converted into commercial establishments without change of land use and in violation of sanctioned building plans. He specifically alleged that seven shops had been constructed after approval of a building plan but claimed the constructions violated the sanctioned plan.

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He further alleged that despite repeated complaints, no effective action had been taken against the violations. He sought verification of the sanctioned plans through on-site inspections.

Sharma also alleged irregularities in another construction where, according to him, commercial activity was being carried out without the required approval from the civic body. He urged the Directorate of Local Government to examine the Building Branch records and ascertain whether any officials had facilitated the alleged violations.

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He demanded action against those found guilty after a detailed inquiry and sought that the alleged unauthorised constructions be dealt with according to law.

Three-member panel formed

When contacted, MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal said she had constituted a three-member committee, headed by Additional Commissioner Simerpreet Kaur, to look into the complaints concerning the Building Branch. Building Branch officials Ishpreet and Sandeep Saini are the other members of the committee. She said appropriate departmental and legal action would be taken accordingly.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said the inspector named in the complaint had been relieved of his present assignment with immediate effect and attached to the district administration for SIR duty for the Election Commission.

“We will not tolerate corruption and irregularities at any cost,” Gogia said, adding that if the allegations were found to be true, departmental and legal action would be initiated.

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