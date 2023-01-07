Residents stage protest over delay in road construction

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 6

Residents of some villages today staged a protest against the state government over delays in the construction of roads.

The protesters, led by former Zila Parishad chairman Baljit Singh Bhutta, said the roads from Sadhugarh village to Kharora and from Badhauchi to Charnarthal were being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

They alleged that the contractor had not finished the work even after the completion of the stipulated time as per the tender. They said the unfinished work was causing great hardships for the residents.

Pedestrians and motorists face a lot of inconvenience due to poor shape of roads. They said accidents have been taking place due to the non-construction of roads.

They demanded an immediate completion of road construction for the convenience of the people.

The protesters said they would begin an indefinite dharna on the Sirhind-Chandigarh Road if the administration failed to finish the construction work.