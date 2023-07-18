Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 17

Residents of Sirhind City today started an indefinite dharna against the Municipal Council and the district administration for allegedly dumping heaps of garbage on the banks of Sirhind Choe adjoining the main road connecting Sirhind town with old Sirhind City.

They raised slogans and demanded immediate shifting of the dumping site.

Social activist Gurwinder Singh Sohi said dumped garbage hampered the flow of water in the choe, which overflowed and flooded the Fatehgarh Sahib area. It was unfortunate that the Municipal Council was still dumping garbage on its banks, he added.

He said passersby had to cover their noses due to foul smell emanating from the dump. The worst affected are schoolchildren and morning and evening walkers.

Sohi said their repeated requests and memorandums to shift the dumping site fell on deaf ears and now, they had started an indefinite dharna.

Ashok Sood, president, Municipal Council, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib, said tenders had been floated for constructing MRF sheds and fencing at four different places for garbage disposal. The tenders would be opened on August 1 following which the entire garbage would be shifted from the choe banks.

#Fatehgarh Sahib