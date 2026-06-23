Residents take up brooms to clean historic Nabha Fort

In a rare display of civic initiative, residents of Nabha town launched a cleanliness drive at the historic Nabha Fort, drawing attention to the neglected condition of the heritage site.

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Armed with brooms, gloves and masks, volunteers removed garbage from the route passing through the fort and cleaned the adjoining park.

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The campaign was led by newly elected municipal councillor Yadvinder Singh. He said the drive was organised after residents repeatedly raised concerns about the deteriorating sanitation at the fort, a monument associated with the legacy of Nabha’s erstwhile rulers.

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Yadvinder Singh’s ward is located far from the fort area. But, the idea emerged during a cleanliness drive near the college grounds, where several residents urged him to take up the issue of the fort’s upkeep.

“People kept calling us about the condition of the fort. After receiving repeated requests, we appealed through social media for volunteers to join a cleanliness campaign,” he said.

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A large number of residents turned up for the drive. Volunteers spent several hours clearing garbage and overgrown weeds from the premises.

Meanwhile, the local residents have expressed concern over the lack of maintenance of the historic monument and urged the local authorities to take steps for its preservation. They said heritage sites such as the Nabha Fort were an integral part of the region’s history and deserves better care.