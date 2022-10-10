Residents told to submit details of tenants, servants to police

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 9

To keep a check on the increasing number of unaccounted tenants, domestic help and paying guests, the district administration has ordered that landlords have to report about such persons to the nearest police station.

Patiala Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gurpreet Singh Thind has issued orders that the municipal committees, nagar panchayats and village panchayats of the district would have to keep a record of paying guests staying in their respective areas.

In the garb of rent deeds, a large number of small houses are being used as PG accommodation in the city. Recently, the district administration launched a drive for the verification of migrants, but landlords seemed to be not interested in getting it done.

The orders clearly state that any person living without verification could pose a threat to law and order. These orders will be effective till December 4.

The recent arrest of many gangsters from parts of the state have highlighted how they managed to live as students after renting a room or house.