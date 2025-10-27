Residents up in arms as ‘illegal’ ramp construction resumes

Months after the district administration assured that it would raze an allegeldy illegally constructed ramp outside a government-owned marriage palace following opposition by locals, the ramp has been restored.

The residents alleged that the ramp alongside the boundary wall will hinder the flow of rainwater causing frequent flooding. They announced their decided to hold a dharna blocking the main road to Tripuri and reaching out to local MLA Dr Balbir Singh who is a cabinet minister about their grievance.

In July, following opposition by the local residents, the majority of them government officials, the district administration had decided to dismantle an illegal ramp being built just at the entrance of Bhawalpur Marriage Palace. However, the residents were in for a shock when marriage palace caretaker again constructed the ramp claiming permission from the Patiala Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). However, after the matter escalated, the SDM now says she would check with the DC.

The residents of Police Lines said an over three-foot-tall ramp came up just outside the palace and was completed on Friday.

“Last monsoon, the walls of government houses had collapsed as rainwater flooded the area. The three-foot ramp outside the marriage palace can lead to inundation of our house even during a normal rain spell,” say local residents.

“Instead of providing any facility, the government is hell bent to create one for all of us. We will block the main road and also protest against this illegal move which benefits no one as the administration has failed to visit the spot even once”, said a government teacher who lives in the Police Lines area.

Residents alleged that the public works department has not been allotted the work and the contractor was built the ramp without any approval in writing, putting government property and innocent lives at risk.

A labourer at the spot, however, said, “I was asked by the SDM to complete this.”

Notably, Patiala DC Preeti Yadav had verbally ordered removal and razing of the ramp during the monsoon.

Waterlogging on the road near the government houses has been a longstanding problem in the area. The residents alleged that the ramp alongside the boundary wall will furhter hinder the flow of rainwater causing frequent flooding.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh had asked the Municipal Corporation to lay a pipeline to carry excess rainwater into the Model Town drain. However, after spending lakhs on the project, the drain did not work and rainwater continues to trouble Tripuri and Police Line residents.

The DC was not available for a comment. Meanwhile, SDM Harjot Kaur said she will discuss the issue with the DC before reverting.