Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 17

Punjab BJP vice-president Jai Inder Kaur today handed over a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney alleging political vendetta and highhandedness of the AAP government behind the cancelling of smart ration cards of more than 5,000 families.

Interacting with the media after submitting the memorandum to the DC, Jai Inder Kaur said, “It was brought to my notice that the Punjab Government had cancelled the smart ration cards of more than 5,000 families belonging to the below poverty line strata out of political vendetta. The fault of these families was simply just being a supporter of Opposition parties such as the BJP, Akali Dal and the Congress.”

She said, “Today, we met the Deputy Commissioner and submitted to her a memorandum bringing to her attention the gross injustice being done in the district. After the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, a committee comprising five persons was constituted to review the cases of families to whom the smart ration cards have been issued. This committee was constituted without any legal basis and had persons only belonging to AAP, while it should have had representatives of all political parties.”

The BJP leader said, “The smart ration cards in respect of about 5,000 families, who belong to the BJP, Congress, SAD and other parties, have been cancelled by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies without following the procedure, which is against the law of the land and shows the highhandedness of the AAP government. These families belong to the very poor strata of society and have been deprived of food relief being given in the form of free ‘atta and dal’ as per the scheme of the Centre/state governments.”

“In the memorandum, we have requested her to issue directions to the Department of Food and Civil Supplies at Patiala to immediately restore the smart ration cards of these families, failing which we will hold massive protests against the government,” she said.

Jai Inder Kaur was accompanied by local BJP leaders KK Malhotra, KK Sharma, Vijay Kuka, Atul Joshi, Sanjeev Sharma Bittu and others.

