DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Restore suspended pensions: Retired doctors association to Punjab Government

Restore suspended pensions: Retired doctors association to Punjab Government

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:52 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The Pensioner Doctors Association, Punjab (PDAP), has condemned the suspension of pensions to several retired doctors and 17,000 other pensioners of the Health Department alleging that the Punjab Government and pension-disbursing banks halted payments without prior notice or following the prescribed procedure.

Advertisement

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, PDAP president Dr DC Sharma, senior vice-presidents Dr DS Bhullar, Dr RS Sethi and general secretary Dr Surinder Singla alleged that the government had made submission of the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) mandatory in the middle of the financial year, resulting in the suspension of pensions of many beneficiaries.

Advertisement

The association said under the existing system, pensioners are required to submit the life certificate only once every year in November and those who completed the process in November 2025 were entitled to receive pension up to October 2026.

Advertisement

They said the Digital Life Certificate was introduced as an optional facility to enable pensioners, particularly senior citizens, to complete the process without visiting banks.

They alleged that making it compulsory midway through the year was contrary to the established practice and many pensioners learnt about the requirement only after their pensions were withheld by the government and the banks.

Advertisement

The association demanded the immediate restoration of all suspended pensions and release of pending arrears with 8 per cent annual interest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts