Restore suspended pensions: Retired doctors association to Punjab Government

The Pensioner Doctors Association, Punjab (PDAP), has condemned the suspension of pensions to several retired doctors and 17,000 other pensioners of the Health Department alleging that the Punjab Government and pension-disbursing banks halted payments without prior notice or following the prescribed procedure.

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In a statement issued here on Tuesday, PDAP president Dr DC Sharma, senior vice-presidents Dr DS Bhullar, Dr RS Sethi and general secretary Dr Surinder Singla alleged that the government had made submission of the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) mandatory in the middle of the financial year, resulting in the suspension of pensions of many beneficiaries.

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The association said under the existing system, pensioners are required to submit the life certificate only once every year in November and those who completed the process in November 2025 were entitled to receive pension up to October 2026.

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They said the Digital Life Certificate was introduced as an optional facility to enable pensioners, particularly senior citizens, to complete the process without visiting banks.

They alleged that making it compulsory midway through the year was contrary to the established practice and many pensioners learnt about the requirement only after their pensions were withheld by the government and the banks.

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The association demanded the immediate restoration of all suspended pensions and release of pending arrears with 8 per cent annual interest.