‘Resume primary classes as well’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 15

Private school teachers and parents of students today held a protest at the Dhareri Toll Plaza on the Patiala-Chandigarh highway while demanding that schools should be opened for all classes.

The protesters blocked the toll plaza for one hour. They said political gatherings were being allowed, but students were, ironically, prohibited from attending schools while citing it could lead to spread of Covid.

“The same people, who atttend rallies and participate in other political activities, finally go home where they meet their children. The government is selectively seeing the threat of Covid-spread in schools and not at political rallies,” said a private school teacher.

Notably, the district administration has already allowed the opening of colleges, universities and schools for class VI onwards.

The protesters threatened that they would not cast vote in the upcoming elections if the schools were not opened for all classes.