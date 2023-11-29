Revenue officials burn govt effigy

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 28

The District Patwari and Kanungo Association held a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner Office to press for their demands today. They burned an effigy of the state government.

District president of the Union Devinder Sharma said there is resentment among them as the government has been ignoring their demands. He said while they have also started working on the additional patwar area so that people do not face any problems, there has been no response from the government.

