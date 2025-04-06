DT
PT
Home / Patiala / RGNUL hosts 2-day conclave on corporate law

RGNUL hosts 2-day conclave on corporate law

Patiala, April 5 The Internship and Placement Cell of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab, inaugurated a two-day conclave on the theme “The Future of Corporate Laws” at the university campus today. The event was inaugurated by Justice...
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:11 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Patiala, April 5

The Internship and Placement Cell of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab, inaugurated a two-day conclave on the theme “The Future of Corporate Laws” at the university campus today.

The event was inaugurated by Justice Shabihul Hasnain, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court. Faculty coordinators shared that the aim of the event is to provide aspiring students with insights into the opportunities and challenges in corporate law.

