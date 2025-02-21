Rice millers’ association raises concern over stocking of hybrid seed variety

While the Kharif season is yet to begin, the controversial hybrid short-duration rice variety has once again come under scrutiny, creating a stir in Punjab’s agricultural sector.

Tarsem Lal Saini, president of the All-India Rice Millers Association, who had led a month-long protest, during which rice sheller owners refused to store the paddy produce arriving in the mandis during the procurement season, has flagged the issue of stocking and selling hybrid seed before the start of the paddy sowing season.

While demanding that the Agriculture Department curb the sale and stocking of hybrid seed, Saini warned that if the hybrid seed was sold, the Kharif season of 2025-26 will pose similar challenges for farmers and even sheller owners, who are already reeling under losses after agencies refused to procure the produce due to high breakage levels in hybrid seed.

The association president also appealed to farmer organisations to mobilise farmers to sow paddy seed varieties approved by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and educate them on the importance of collecting bills for purchased seeds.

It has come to notice that last year, many farmers bought seed without proper bills. It was later discovered that dealers had procured hybrid seed from multinational companies, which offered huge commissions to dealers and incentivised them to procure it from them, claimed Saini. He demanded that the Punjab Government implement stricter regulations in this regard.