Rights’ commission takes suo motu notice of report on potholed roads

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 17
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu notice of a news item recently carried in these columns headlined “Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; computers a harried lot”. The panel has directed the Fatehgarh Sahib Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer (XEN) to look into the matter and submit his reply by the date of the next hearing, ie December 22. The orders were passed by Justices Sant Parkash and Nirmaljit on Monday.
It may be recalled that The Tribune had highlighted in the report that the roads in the district, particularly the ones around the district headquarters, have been in bad shape. The story had called attention to the fact that repair and maintenance work was yet to begin on those roads, which are dotted with potholes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots