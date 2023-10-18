Rights’ commission takes suo motu notice of report on potholed roads

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 17

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu notice of a news item recently carried in these columns headlined “Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; computers a harried lot”. The panel has directed the Fatehgarh Sahib Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer (XEN) to look into the matter and submit his reply by the date of the next hearing, ie December 22. The orders were passed by Justices Sant Parkash and Nirmaljit on Monday.

It may be recalled that The Tribune had highlighted in the report that the roads in the district, particularly the ones around the district headquarters, have been in bad shape. The story had called attention to the fact that repair and maintenance work was yet to begin on those roads, which are dotted with potholes.

