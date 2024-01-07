Rly Board Director-General inspects PLW

Patiala, January 6
Braj Mohan Agrawal, Member, Infrastructure, and Director General (Safety), Railway Board, inspected Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), today to assess the manufacturing processes of locomotives and address any challenges faced by the unit. Pramod Kumar, Principal Chief Administrative Officer, accompanied him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sunshine moment
ISRO puts Aditya-L1 in halo orbit to study sun dynamics | In...