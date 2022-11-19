Road blockade spells chaos

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 18

Commuters travelling on Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway continue to bear the brunt of the farmers’ protest at Dhareri Jatan for the third consecutive day.

The commuters are making detours through villages to reach their destinations.

Lack of information for the road users and arrangements for any alternative routes by the administration and the police are adding to the woes.

Meanwhile, the farmers reiterated that they would stay put and continue to block the toll plaza until the government fulfils their demands.