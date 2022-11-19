Road blockade spells chaos

Patiala, November 18
Commuters travelling on Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway continue to bear the brunt of the farmers’ protest at Dhareri Jatan for the third consecutive day.
The commuters are making detours through villages to reach their destinations.
Lack of information for the road users and arrangements for any alternative routes by the administration and the police are adding to the woes.
Meanwhile, the farmers reiterated that they would stay put and continue to block the toll plaza until the government fulfils their demands.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China
Those trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isola...
Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah
Growing influence of Al-Qaida, ISIS posing significant chall...
‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition
Probe agency had raised safety concerns
Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed
It was Rs 15 crore earlier