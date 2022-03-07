Road mishap victim succumbs to injuries, truck driver booked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 6

A road accident victim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here today. The victim has been identified as Ranjit Singh (27), a resident of Retgarh village in Samana block of the district.

The Patiala police said Ranjit suffered injuries when a truck started moving backwards while it was climbing a steep main road from a service road yesterday. The biker is said to have been tailgating the truck.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. The truck driver has been identified as Rimpy, a resident of Shahpur village in Samana.

The police said the body had been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination at the Government Rajindra Hospital.