Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 31
Two persons were killed in road accidents here.
One of the deceased has been identified as Kanvi Lal, a truck driver, who was a resident of Delhi, and the other as Gurdev Singh of Dadna village near Bassi Pathana.
ASI Jaspal Singh said Gulshan Kumar of Delhi stated that he and Kanvi Lal were returning from Jammu at night. Near the McDonald's outlet, Sirhind, Kanvi Lal failed to notice a truck parked on the wrong side of the GT Road due to darkness and rammed into it, he added. Kanvi sustained injuries in the collision and was taken to the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, where he was declared brought dead. The driver of the other truck fled the spot.
In another incident, Gurdev Singh was hit by a speeding car while he was going on foot to the Nogawan bus stand on Tuesday. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Bassi Pathana. He was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh where he died.
The police have registered two separate cases.
