Road reconstruction work put on hold

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 17

The Municipal Corporation today decided to postpone repair and reconstruction work of roads in the city. Officials of the MC said they would start the work after laying of new pipelines for the canal water supply project being carried out by the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The corporation owing to its financial condition will carry out road construction works after getting funds from the state government. The decisions, along with others, were taken during the MC General House meeting on Wednesday.

The corporation was supposed to discuss road construction work of ward numbers 60, 18, 46, 34, 36, 1 and other parts of the city. Councillors said, “There is no point in constructing the roads as they are most-likely to be uprooted for the project.” As such, the MC decided to postpone the reconstruction after completion of the project. Meanwhile, the deadline for canal-based water supply project is October 2023.

Congress councillors Harvinder Shukla, Harvinder Singh Nippi and AAP leader Krishan Chand Budhu among others raised objections to agenda matters stating the MC lacked funds to carry out the construction works. The MC House then decided that all such construction works would be carried out after getting funds from the state government.

Meanwhile, the MC cleared the installation of tubewells in ward number 18, 2 and other parts of the city, construction of an ETP at Ablowal village dairy shifting site, besides tender for mechanical sweeping of roads and purchase bandwidth for smooth running of CCTV cameras.

Congress councillors Harvinder Shukla and others said the MC rather than purchasing vehicles for various municipal wings should purchase vehicles for the lifting of dead and other animals from city roads. The MC decided to buy a tractor-trolley for the purpose.

The councillors also objected to purchase of air-conditioners for a dharamshala at ward number 57 over lack of funds. The MC decided to construct the dharamshala but not to install air-conditioners at the site.

A number of matters related to hiring workers on compassionate grounds, their transfers, confirmation of employment, promotions and others were passed without discussion.