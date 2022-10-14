Roads used for parking, commuters brave snarl-ups outside private schools in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 13

While district administration is trying to ease traffic congestion in the city, private schools have seemingly come to play a spoilsport.

School vans, buses and vehicles of school staff — with no parking space of their own — these schools are encroaching upon public roads leading to traffic snarl-ups. Schools are said to have become a massive headache for not only neighbourhoods but for commuters as well.

With a school or two on every main road of the city, these are continuously creating a traffic chaos — especially during peak hours when parents pick up and drop off their wards.

Roads near and around prominent private schools at Lower Mall Road, 22 Number Market and Stadium Road are among the most congested spots in the city.

Commuters on these roads are suffering on a daily basis. Some private schools on the Lower Mall Road have erected makeshift barricades for own vehicles.

Meanwhile, parents say as private schools do not allow them to take cars inside the school premises to pick up or drop off wards, therefore, they are left with no choice but to park vehicles on roads.

This results in bottlenecks outside schools, forcing commuters to crawl through frequent jams.

It has been learnt since wards of many high-ranking police officers and bureaucrats study in these schools, no action is being taken against these institutions.

Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, chief functionary of the Patiala Foundation, an NGO, working for road safety, says: “It is high time that every stakeholder realises their responsibility and do their bit to solve this chronic problem of traffic congestion. Enforcement agencies should act at the earliest.”

Traffic in-charge Inspector Preetinder says: “We have been repeatedly asking school principals to park school buses and staff vehicles on their premises. Besides, we have also asked them to allow parents to pick up and drop off their wards from inside the school premises. We also have deployed some traffic personnel outside these schools to manage vehicular movement.”