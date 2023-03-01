Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 28

Illegal encroachments outside showrooms and at marketplaces have become a common affair in the city. Owners of showrooms encroach upon public parking spaces on roadsides and roads to park their vehicles, leading to regular traffic congestion.

Residentspeak The district administration had levelled footpaths and created parking spaces. But showroom owners illegally encroach on roads and parking spaces leading to traffic congestion. A city resident

The traffic in the city, especially near the bus stand, at the Sheran Wala Gate, at Tripuri market, AC Market, Achaar Bazaar, on Bhupindra Road and other places moves at a snail’s pace during the evening hours.

A resident said, “At times it takes 20 minutes to travel from Leela Bhawan to Thapar Institute of Engineering, which are at a distance of less than 3 km from each other. Traffic police officials are forced to stand in the middle of the road to manage the vehicular flow throughout the day.”

Another resident said, “The district administration had levelled footpaths and created parking spaces for vehicles. But showroom owners illegally encroach on roads and parking spaces to park their vehicles and cause traffic congestion.”

This is while the district administration has been holding meetings regarding the road safety committee.

Corporation Joint Commissioner Naman Markan said, “We carry out regular activities to spread awareness among people to not carry out temporary encroachments on roads. We have also sensitised market associations to cooperate with the MC and appoint traffic marshals. We are also facing problems due to the influx of vehicles on the roads. In fact, we recently removed temporary encroachments on Mall Road. The MC will look into the matter and issue requisite directions.”

However, some showroom owners, including those on Bhupindra Road, have been properly utilising the underground spaces for parking their vehicles.