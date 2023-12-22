Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with Rs 1L fine

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 21

Alarmed by the growing menace of drug abuse in Rongla village, the gram panchayat passed a resolution today to impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh on any village resident or outsider found to be involved in drug peddling.

Rani, the village sarpanch, said that the panchayat will not only slap anyone found to be involved in drug peddling with a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh but also hand them over to the police for further action.

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur today interacted with local residents who had been grappling with drug abuse. She also had an audience with the SSP.

She told the press, “The local residents told me that the village had seen a surge in the illegal trade of drugs in the last couple of years. Unfortunately, many youngsters in the village have been falling prey to it.”

Kaur further said, “We met Patiala SSP Varun Sharma to bring the issue to his attention. The villagers have urged the SSP to ensure regular patrolling in the village. Besides, they have also called for the setting up of permanent nakas outside the village to nab drug peddlers.” The SSP assured them that he would take strict action against the peddlers, she added.

