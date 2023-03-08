Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 7
The Fatehgarh Sahib Rotary Club celebrated International Women's Day at the Law Department of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University. Punjabi writer Paramjit Kaur Sirhind was the chief guest and key speaker.
Paramjit has to her credit 21 published books, one of which is part of postgraduate syllabus at Punjabi University.
On the occasion, prominent women who excelled in their respective fields, including a Class IX student, Harshpreet Kaur, of Government High School, were honoured. Harshpreet can speak and write in seven languages.
While addressing the gathering, Paramjit said gone were the days when women played second fiddle to their menfolk and their activities were limited to the four walls of the house. Today they have surpassed men in every department, she added. The writer said there was hardly any field of activity in which women were not involved and did not excel.
The speakers talked about women administrators, judicial officers, sportspersons, scientists, pilots and those in the paramilitary forces. Even the DC and SSP in Fatehgarh Sahib are women and have made their mark, they said.
