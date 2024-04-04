Rotary club honours meritorious students

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 3
The Fatehgarh Sahib Rotary Club Gold honoured students Parneet Kaur and Jaskirat Kaur of Government Primary School, Kotla, Bajwara, for securing 500/500 in the Class 5 results of the PSEB. The District Education Officer (Elementary), Shalu Mehra, and Rotary Club President Advocate Rajbir Singh Grewal congratulated the students and teachers of the school.
Addressing the students, Grewal said these students have brought laurels to the school, their parents, and the district too. He encouraged the students to continue working hard and wished them a bright future.
