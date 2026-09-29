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Home / Patiala / Row over unauthorised constructions on dera land in Patiala

Row over unauthorised constructions on dera land in Patiala

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:32 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal said the issue of unauthorised constructions had been brought to her notice and the civic body would act strictly in accordance with the law.
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A political controversy has erupted over alleged unauthorised commercial constructions on prime dera land near the Sabji Mandi in Patiala, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling party of patronising illegal structures and overlooking violations of Change of Land Use (CLU) norms and municipal building bye-laws.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation and BJP Councillor Anuj Khosla alleged the AAP leadership was patronising unauthorised constructions on prime properties in the city without change of land use and in violation of the building bye-laws.

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A local Akali leader Navdeep Singh also alleged that several unauthorised constructions were coming up in the city in alleged connivance with civic authorities.

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A local resident Mohit Sharma has submitted a detailed complaint to the Directorate of Local Government, highlighting alleged violations and unauthorised constructions at various locations in the city demanding an independent probe by the Vigilance Bureau.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said the civic body would not tolerate unauthorised constructions. “I have asked the Commissioner to take legal action as per the law wherever building violations come to notice,” he said.

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Talking to ‘The Tribune’, MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal said the issue of unauthorised constructions on the dera land had been brought to her notice and the civic body would act strictly in accordance with the law.

“The matter has come to my notice. The MC will immediately issue notices under Section 269 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and subsequently take a final decision regarding the demolition of these unauthorised structures,” she said.

Under Section 269, the civic body can serve a statutory show-cause notice on the owners and persons responsible for unauthorised construction, giving them the stipulated period to respond or remove the violations before further action is taken.

The MC was also considering action under Section 270 of the Act for sealing the controversial properties where unauthorised constructions were continuing, another MC official said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has already constituted a three-member panel headed by Additional Commissioner Simerpreet Kaur to examine violations of building bye-laws that have come to the notice of the civic body. However, the details of the probe by this panel were not immediately available.

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