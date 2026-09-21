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Home / Patiala / Rs 2.5 lakh, clothes destroyed in fire accident in Patiala

Rs 2.5 lakh, clothes destroyed in fire accident in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:39 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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At least Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, clothes worth around Rs 2 lakh and household articles were gutted in a fire that broke out at a house in Street No 18 of Guru Nanak Colony here on Sunday afternoon.

The house belongs to Vishal Kumar, a cloth merchant from Gujarat who has been living in Patiala for several years. Preliminary findings of the Fire Department suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

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Vishal Kumar said Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, kept in Rs 500 denominations, was completely burnt, while another Rs 2.5 lakh was partially damaged. Clothes valued at around Rs 2 lakh and several household articles were also destroyed. Some silver ornaments were reportedly damaged in the fire.

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Fire Department official Luv Kush said fire tenders reached the spot around 12.55 pm. The firefighting operation continued for nearly three hours before the blaze was brought under control.

The Fire Department said the exact extent of the damage would be assessed after a detailed inspection of the premises.

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