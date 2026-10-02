Rs 43-cr heritage street dug up for renovation

City’s much-touted heritage street around Qila Mubarak, developed at a cost of Rs 43.63 crore just three years ago, has been recently dug up for fresh works, raising questions over the planning and utilisation of public money.

Worse still, a large quantity of the expensive granite stones removed from the street has reportedly gone missing, prompting a formal probe.

Advertisement

The heritage street was developed during the previous Congress government at a cost of Rs 43.63 crore, which included expenditure on granite stone flooring, lighting, beautification, and parking facilities. The project was inaugurated in 2023.

Advertisement

However, the granite flooring was removed a couple of weeks ago to make way for concrete flooring and new streetlights. The municipal corporation (MC) is now undertaking this fresh makeover at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 95 lakh—broken down into Rs 53.30 lakh for the concrete flooring and Rs 42.13 lakh for new streetlights.

The disappearance of the granite stones has raised serious concerns over the handling of municipal material. Taking note of the issue, MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal has sought an inventory and a detailed report from the civic body’s civil engineering wing.

Advertisement

The report must account for the quantity of granite stones removed, the stock currently available and their present storage locations. Officials have also been directed to ensure that the remaining stones are properly stored in a secure location. The Commissioner said the recovered granite could subsequently be reused for the beautification of municipal parks and other civic spaces, helping the civic body avoid expenditure on similar works.

Sources said some of the stones were initially dumped at a vacant plot near the MC office. However, a portion of the material was allegedly stolen and transported in tractor-trolleys to undisclosed locations.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said the civil engineering wing must ascertain the exact quantity of stones removed and properly account for the material before deciding on its further utilisation.

Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli stated that the original laying of granite stones and pavements had not been properly planned, claiming that the uneven surface made driving difficult and reduced parking space, which hurt local businesses. He said the civic body planned the fresh makeover following demands from traders.

Nevertheless, the fresh works—and the missing material—have raised sharp questions over the planning, utilisation of public funds and the overall durability of civic infrastructure projects barely three years after completion.