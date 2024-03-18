Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 17

Following the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, the Punjab Taxation Department has increased its road inspections, resulting in the seizure of about Rs 5 crore worth of gold and diamond jewellery from a private vehicle. Jiwan Jot Kaur, Additional Commissioner, Taxation Department, said a concerted effort had been initiated to combat tax evasion through intensified road checks during the Lok Sabha elections. A team, led by taxation officials, including Hukam Chand Bansal, seized gold jewellery, some studded with diamonds, worth about Rs 5 crore based on credible information. “We received reliable intelligence regarding the transportation of a significant quantity of precious metals, originating from Bathinda and destined for Chandigarh, in a white SUV bearing registration number CH01BQ0402. Following an extensive pursuit, the vehicle was intercepted near the toll plaza at Kalajhar (Bhawanigarh-Patiala road) on Saturday. The owner of the goods failed to furnish the requisite documents as mandated by the provisions of the GST Act, 2017,” she said.

“In the absence of proper and authentic documentation, the goods were impounded on the spot. However, further investigation is underway to determine the actual value of the goods and validate the accompanying documents,” she stated.

