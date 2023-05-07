Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 6

A record 2,67,250 MT of wheat arrived in the mandis of the district and 2,67,164 MT has been procured by various agencies and private traders.

Sharing the information, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said 1,98,143 MT of wheat had been lifted from mandis and payments of Rs 523.62 crore made to farmers for the procured grain.

She said while 53,084 MT was procured by PUNGRAIN, Markfed took 56,710 MT, PUNSUP 59,059 MT, warehouse 51,704 MT, FCI 28,131 MT and traders 18,476 MT.

Shergill said the lifting process had been going on war footing under officials’ close supervision.