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Home / Patiala / RSS centenary celebrations in Patiala

RSS centenary celebrations in Patiala

Chief guest on the occasion was Puneet Jain

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 01:10 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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Narinder Kumar, State Pracharak, lights the lamp to mark the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Patiala on Sunday.
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Sanskar Bharti, Patiala, and the North Zone Cultural Centre jointly organised a congregation of prominent citizens at Kalidas Auditorium as part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The event was inaugurated by Narinder Kumar, state pracharak of the RSS. The chief guest was Puneet Jain. Narinder Kumar and Puneet Jain highlighted the aims, objectives and history of the RSS and the contribution of its founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. They stressed the need to promote awareness on communal harmony, discipline in life, universal brotherhood, nationalist character and Punjabi language as mother tongue.

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