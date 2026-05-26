RSS centenary celebrations in Patiala

Sanskar Bharti, Patiala, and the North Zone Cultural Centre jointly organised a congregation of prominent citizens at Kalidas Auditorium as part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The event was inaugurated by Narinder Kumar, state pracharak of the RSS. The chief guest was Puneet Jain. Narinder Kumar and Puneet Jain highlighted the aims, objectives and history of the RSS and the contribution of its founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. They stressed the need to promote awareness on communal harmony, discipline in life, universal brotherhood, nationalist character and Punjabi language as mother tongue.

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