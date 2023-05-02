Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 1

A 50-year-old man was killed after he was run over by a train near railway crossing number 23 and 24 today afternoon. According to police officials, the man allegedly dies by suicide by jumping in front of the train. Police officials said he was depressed due to lack of work.

SHO Jaswinder Singh said the deceased has been identified as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Panipat in Haryana. He said the man’s body was cut in half after he was crushed under the train. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children (aged 15 and 13).

The SHO said as per preliminary information gathered by the Government Railway Police, the man was depressed due to lack of work.

“He was a mechanic by profession and used to work as one in Panipat. He had shifted to Patiala some time back, but remained stressed over lack of work here. The accident took place at around 2 pm on Monday,” he said.