Rural women protest at Nabha school during PTM

A group of rural women working as labourers staged a protest outside the government school during the Punjab Government’s Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) at Ramgarh Bouran village in Nabha sub-division of the Patiala district on Friday after they were not allowed to record a video message for Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of the state.

The women subsequently recorded a video outside the school and uploaded it on social media, raising concerns over the alleged drug menace, incidents of snatching and the lack of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

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It may be mentioned that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had directed the government schools to record video messages of the parents, particularly mothers, seeking feedback on the Mawan Dhian Satkar Yojana or messages addressed to the Chief Minister for uploading on the designated app and social media platforms of the Education Department and also the social media platforms of the local schools and local WhatsApp groups.

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However, the protesting women alleged they were denied the opportunity to record their concerns at Government School, Ramgarh.

Sukhwinder Kaur, along with Kulwinder Kaur and Bhuro Kaur, said they welcomed the Chief Minister’s initiative to seek feedback from the mothers but wanted the government to hear from them the ground realities instead of receiving messages of appreciation.

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In their video message, the women alleged that the easy availability of drugs and incidents of snatching had created fear among them. They also claimed that work under MGNREGA had stopped, depriving poor rural families of a crucial source of livelihood.

They urged the Chief Minister to take effective steps to curb drug trafficking and resume employment under the rural job guarantee scheme.

Meanwhile, the school Principal Jasvir Singh told the local media that his school had not recorded any parent’s video statement.

A local BJP leader Paramjit Singh Kainth criticised the alleged use of the PTM for promoting government campaigns, including Mawan Dhian Satkar Yojana, Yudh Nashian Virudh and Sikhya Kranti. He said the primary objective of parent-teacher meetings should be to strengthen engagement between parents and teachers in order to improve the education skills of the children.