Sabha plans to celebrate completion of Ram temple

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 18

The Brahmin Sabha in Sirhind honoured their president, Vivek Sharma, here today. The event was conducted as Vivek has been elected as Secretary of the District Bar Association along with Amardeep Singh Dharni, President, District Bar Association, who has been elected for the 5th time.

The District Bar Association President paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib along with his team. In the meeting, it was decided that the completion of the Ram Mandir would be celebrated on January 21 and 22 by the organisation of a large religious function in the town. It was also decided that a community kitchen would be set up for the pilgrims on the eve of Shaheedi Jor Mela.

The president and Secretary of the District Bar Association said that they were grateful for the respect and honour that they had received.

