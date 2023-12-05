SAD (A) to organise meet during Shaheedi Jor Mela

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 4

SAD (A) held a meeting here today to discuss preparations for the annual Shaheedi Jor Mela, which will be held from December 26 to 28.

The national president of the party’s youth wing, Iman Singh Mann, presided over the meeting. Those in the meeting have decided to hold a political conference during the three-day religious congregation.

District president Shingara Singh said, “All the arrangements have been made for the Shaheedi Jor Mela, and the workers have been assigned.” He added that the party’s political conference will be attended by thousands of Sikhs.

He, however, expressed apprehension about the poor condition of the roads leading to Fatehgarh Sahib. He warned that if the roads, which are dotted with potholes, are not repaired, the party would hold a protest.

#Fatehgarh Sahib