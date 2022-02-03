SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 2

Rajpura Returning Officer issued a show-cause notice to SAD-BSP candidate from Rajpura, Charanjit Singh Brar, for holding a roadshow despite a ban thereof. Brar had held a roadshow while on his way to file the nomination papers on Tuesday. Apart from returning officers, 12 observers from the Election Commission of India are also in the district to keep eyes on any violation. Rajpura Returning Officer-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate Sanjeev Kumar said that the candidate in his reply had denied any roadshow.

Kumar said that the candidate had claimed that he was going to pay obeisance at a religious place when people gathered to greet him. Kumar, said, “We did not take any strict action and have issued just a warning to the candidate. In future, if person concerned repeat the violation, we will take action.”

The candidate himself is said to have uploaded the video of the roadshow on social media, wherein, he was seen holding a rally with hundreds of supporters in allegedly a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

It is pertinent to mention that Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who is the Congress candidate from the Nabha constituency, has also been issued a show-cause notice for holding a roadshow on January 31. Nabha Returning Officer-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate Kanu Garg said, “The candidate has already given a written reply. We will decide on the issue on Thursday as our teams are looking into the videos of the roadshow.”